Brokerages Set easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Target Price at GBX 568.75

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 568.75 ($6.91).

Several research analysts have issued reports on EZJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.36) target price on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 700 ($8.50) target price on easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.04) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 330 ($4.01) target price on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 320 ($3.89) target price on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

EZJ opened at GBX 347 ($4.22) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.23. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 276.87 ($3.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 729.20 ($8.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 362.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 371.56.

In other easyJet news, insider Ryanne van der Eijk acquired 10,192 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 389 ($4.73) per share, with a total value of £39,646.88 ($48,161.90). Insiders acquired 10,321 shares of company stock valued at $4,009,570 over the last 90 days.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

