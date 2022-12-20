Analysts Set The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Price Target at $53.39

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.39.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,265,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,388,000 after acquiring an additional 438,869 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kroger by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,777,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,277,000 after acquiring an additional 590,838 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Kroger by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 1.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,746,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,589,000 after acquiring an additional 318,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $44.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

