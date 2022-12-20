Better Therapeutics (BTTX) versus The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Better Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Better Therapeutics has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.19, indicating that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Better Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Better Therapeutics $10,000.00 -$40.33 million -0.74 Better Therapeutics Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 35.86

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Better Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Better Therapeutics. Better Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

7.5% of Better Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 59.4% of Better Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Better Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Therapeutics N/A -200.73% -114.68% Better Therapeutics Competitors -325.87% -676.77% -37.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Better Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Better Therapeutics Competitors 7 131 278 0 2.65

Better Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 839.60%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 162.42%. Given Better Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Better Therapeutics beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

Better Therapeutics, Inc., a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions. Its clinical development candidates are intended to treat cardiometabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and chronic kidney disease. The company's lead product candidate is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform to treat type 2 diabetes. Better Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

