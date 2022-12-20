Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives $49.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of POR opened at $48.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $57.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.61 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 65.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portland General Electric

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,878,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,473,000 after acquiring an additional 905,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,739,000 after acquiring an additional 848,958 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 50.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,815,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,740,000 after acquiring an additional 611,446 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

