Head to Head Survey: Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) versus Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) and Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hingham Institution for Savings and Petco Health and Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hingham Institution for Savings 39.23% 16.36% 1.58% Petco Health and Wellness 1.46% 7.32% 2.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.2% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A Petco Health and Wellness 0 2 7 0 2.78

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hingham Institution for Savings and Petco Health and Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.

Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus target price of $15.44, suggesting a potential upside of 56.64%. Given Petco Health and Wellness’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Petco Health and Wellness is more favorable than Hingham Institution for Savings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hingham Institution for Savings and Petco Health and Wellness’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hingham Institution for Savings $125.80 million 4.65 $67.46 million $19.16 14.24 Petco Health and Wellness $5.81 billion 0.39 $164.42 million $0.32 30.81

Petco Health and Wellness has higher revenue and earnings than Hingham Institution for Savings. Hingham Institution for Savings is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Petco Health and Wellness, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petco Health and Wellness has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Petco Health and Wellness beats Hingham Institution for Savings on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers ATMs, debit cards, and Internet-based banking services. The company offers its services through a network of six offices in Boston and eastern Massachusetts; and commercial lenders and relationship managers in Washington. Hingham Institution for Savings was incorporated in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc., a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics. It also offers pet consumables, supplies, and services through its petco.com, petcoach.co, petinsurancequotes.com, and pupbox.com websites. As of March 23, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,500 Petco locations in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico that included a network of approximately 200 in-store veterinary hospitals. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

