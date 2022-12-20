Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives $94.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.57.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CROX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Crocs from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $93.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Crocs has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $140.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Activity at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $985.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 172.58% and a net margin of 17.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $874,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $874,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $935,543.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 154,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,769,946.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,939 shares of company stock worth $4,763,350. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Crocs by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 953.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Crocs by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 205.6% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 19,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.