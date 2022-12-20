Analysts Set TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) PT at $3.57

Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRSSF. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $2.85 to $2.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.25 target price on the stock.

TerrAscend Trading Down 20.7 %

TRSSF opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.37. TerrAscend has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.

