United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

NASDAQ UIHC opened at $0.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.60. United Insurance has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $4.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 34,580 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 374.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 233,612 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in United Insurance by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 22,657 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Insurance by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Insurance by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

