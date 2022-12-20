Brokerages Set Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Price Target at $726.00

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $726.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ørsted A/S from 610.00 to 500.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Ørsted A/S Stock Up 1.3 %

DNNGY stock opened at $29.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.21. Ørsted A/S has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $45.75.

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.