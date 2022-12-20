Brokerages Set Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Target Price at $50.00

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLAY shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Insider Activity

In other Dave & Buster's Entertainment news, insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill acquired 120,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,078,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 460,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,663,101.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $158,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,185 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,306,800.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 440,390 shares of company stock worth $14,722,204 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $33.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.83. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $481.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

