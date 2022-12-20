iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives $13.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

IHRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on iHeartMedia to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

iHeartMedia stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $982.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41.

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $988.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.71 million. iHeartMedia had a positive return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 14,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $102,119.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,969.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 58.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the third quarter worth $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the second quarter worth $74,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the second quarter worth $81,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

