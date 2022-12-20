RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Receives $239.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.71.

RBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $293.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $193.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total transaction of $362,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,541,176.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBC. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $207.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $152.90 and a 1-year high of $264.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.38, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.35.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.18. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $369.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

