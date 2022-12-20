Brokerages Set DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target at $10.67

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,970,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,603,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,681,000 after buying an additional 64,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,319,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,353,000 after buying an additional 958,454 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,318,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,928,000 after buying an additional 853,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,591,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,523,000 after buying an additional 84,084 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DRH opened at $8.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

