Nordson Co. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $11.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Nordson in a report issued on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $11.10 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Nordson’s current full-year earnings is $9.32 per share.

NDSN has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.80.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $233.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Nordson has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $258.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Nordson by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 752.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 33,144 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 268,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,890,000 after purchasing an additional 35,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

