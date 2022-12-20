FY2024 EPS Estimates for MediciNova, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MediciNova in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 15th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.36) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.38). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MediciNova’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02.

MediciNova Trading Down 1.7 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.27 on Monday. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. State Street Corp grew its position in MediciNova by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. 25.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

