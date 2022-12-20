Brokerages Set B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) PT at C$7.53

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.53.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TD Securities raised B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

BTO opened at C$4.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.33. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.84 and a 12 month high of C$6.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Peter Dominic Montano sold 12,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total transaction of C$55,029.36.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

