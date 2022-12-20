Brokerages Set DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Target Price at $215.83

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DNBBY. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 167.00 to 161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Performance

Shares of DNBBY stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31. DNB Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $25.18.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA ( OTCMKTS:DNBBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

