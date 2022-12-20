Comparing Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) and Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF)

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) and Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nestlé and Real Good Food’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nestlé $95.29 billion 3.34 $18.50 billion N/A N/A Real Good Food $84.08 million 2.11 -$34.98 million N/A N/A

Nestlé has higher revenue and earnings than Real Good Food.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nestlé N/A N/A N/A Real Good Food -15.90% -275.19% -43.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Nestlé and Real Good Food's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nestlé and Real Good Food, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nestlé 2 7 2 0 2.00 Real Good Food 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nestlé currently has a consensus price target of $126.14, indicating a potential upside of 9.00%. Real Good Food has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.54%. Given Real Good Food’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Real Good Food is more favorable than Nestlé.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Nestlé shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Real Good Food shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Real Good Food shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nestlé beats Real Good Food on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nestlé

(Get Rating)

Nestlé S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands. The company also provides coffee products under the Nescafé, Nespresso, Nescafé Dolce Gusto, Starbucks Coffee At Home, and Blue Bottle Coffee brands; culinary, chilled, and frozen foods under the Maggi, Hot Pockets, Stouffer's, Thomy, Jacks, TombStone, Herta, Buitoni, DiGiorno, and Lean Cuisine brands; dairy products under the Carnation, Nido, Coffee-Mate, and La Laitière brands; and drinks under the Nesquik, Nestea, Nescafé, and Milo brands. In addition, it offers food service products under the Milo, Nescafé, Maggi, Chef, Nestea, Stouffer's, Chef-Mate, Sjora, Minor's, and Lean Cuisine brand names; healthcare nutrition products under the Boost, Peptamen, Resource, Optifast, and Nutren Junior brands; ice cream products under the Dreyer's, Mövenpick, Häagen-Dazs, Nestlé Ice Cream, and Extrême brands; and pet care products under the Purina, ONE, Alpo, Felix, Pro Plan, Cat Chow, Fancy Feast, Bakers, Friskies, Dog Chow, Beneful, and Gourmet brands. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.

About Real Good Food

(Get Rating)

The Real Good Food Company, Inc., through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co. brand name, as well as sells private-label products. The company serves retailers, which primarily sell its products through natural and conventional grocery, drug, club, and mass merchandise stores. It also sells its products through its e-commerce channel, which includes direct-to-consumer sales through its website, as well as through its retail customers' online platforms. The company was formerly known as Project Clean, Inc. and changed its name to The Real Good Food Company, Inc. in October 2021. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

