Financial Survey: Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) versus ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) and ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.1% of Nextdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of Nextdoor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Nextdoor alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Nextdoor and ZW Data Action Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor -61.16% -19.14% -16.89% ZW Data Action Technologies -18.78% -32.58% -22.36%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 0 4 0 0 2.00 ZW Data Action Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nextdoor and ZW Data Action Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Nextdoor presently has a consensus target price of 3.98, suggesting a potential upside of 108.38%. Given Nextdoor’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nextdoor is more favorable than ZW Data Action Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nextdoor and ZW Data Action Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor $192.20 million 3.67 -$95.32 million -0.39 -4.90 ZW Data Action Technologies $47.33 million 0.38 -$2.75 million ($0.18) -2.79

ZW Data Action Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nextdoor. Nextdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZW Data Action Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Nextdoor has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZW Data Action Technologies has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nextdoor beats ZW Data Action Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextdoor

(Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers. The company also develops and operates blockchain technology-based products and services. In addition, it provides other e-commerce online to offline advertising and marketing and related value-added technical services, as well as strategic corporation management services. The company was formerly known as ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. in October 2020. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Nextdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.