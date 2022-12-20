Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives C$75.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$75.00.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cormark increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agnico Eagle Mines

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.25, for a total transaction of C$562,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,867,016.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$68.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$31.30 billion and a PE ratio of 36.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of C$48.88 and a 12-month high of C$84.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$63.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.553 per share. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

