NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) vs. Nitori (OTC:NCLTY) Head to Head Review

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating) and Nitori (OTC:NCLTY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NEXT and Nitori, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get NEXT alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEXT 0 0 0 0 N/A Nitori 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NEXT $6.02 billion 1.42 $931.16 million N/A N/A Nitori $7.28 billion 1.77 $870.52 million $0.70 16.27

This table compares NEXT and Nitori’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NEXT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nitori.

Dividends

NEXT pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Nitori pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Nitori pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

NEXT has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nitori has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NEXT and Nitori’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEXT N/A N/A N/A Nitori 11.40% 12.63% 9.26%

Summary

Nitori beats NEXT on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NEXT

(Get Rating)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments. It operates retail stores; an online retail platform; and 199 franchise stores in 35 countries. The company also offers consumer credit; NEXT branded products; and women's, men's, children's, homeware, and beauty products under the LABEL and Lipsy's own brand, and other third-party brands. In addition, it provides property management services, including holding and lease of properties. The company was formerly known as J Hepworth & Son and changed its name to NEXT plc in 1986. NEXT plc was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Enderby, the United Kingdom.

About Nitori

(Get Rating)

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. retails furniture and interior products in Japan. The company engages in the leasing of real estate; advertising; logistics; other services. Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.