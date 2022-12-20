ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Receives C$56.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$56.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark decreased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Stock Performance

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at C$45.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.98. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1-year low of C$30.60 and a 1-year high of C$53.65. The company has a market cap of C$4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.29.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

