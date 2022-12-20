Analyzing Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) and CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY)

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) and CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Gevo has a beta of 3.06, indicating that its stock price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CN Energy Group. has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gevo and CN Energy Group.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gevo $710,000.00 601.41 -$59.20 million ($0.41) -4.39 CN Energy Group. $19.85 million 0.83 $1.30 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

CN Energy Group. has higher revenue and earnings than Gevo.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gevo and CN Energy Group., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gevo 0 2 1 0 2.33 CN Energy Group. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gevo currently has a consensus price target of $3.18, suggesting a potential upside of 76.85%. Given Gevo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gevo is more favorable than CN Energy Group..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.5% of Gevo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of CN Energy Group. shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Gevo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gevo and CN Energy Group.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gevo -13,031.14% -15.04% -12.69% CN Energy Group. N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gevo beats CN Energy Group. on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc. operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein. Gevo, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Axens North America, Inc. for ethanol-to-jet technology and sustainable aviation fuel commercial project development. The company was formerly known as Methanotech, Inc. and changed its name to Gevo, Inc. in March 2006. Gevo, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About CN Energy Group.

CN Energy Group. Inc. manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Lishui, China.

