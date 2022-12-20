Contrasting FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) & Global Partners (NYSE:GLP)

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Rating) and Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

FTAI Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Global Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Global Partners pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Global Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and Global Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTAI Infrastructure 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

FTAI Infrastructure currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 155.47%. Global Partners has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.54%. Given FTAI Infrastructure’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FTAI Infrastructure is more favorable than Global Partners.

This table compares FTAI Infrastructure and Global Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTAI Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Global Partners $13.25 billion 0.08 $57.22 million $8.93 3.66

Global Partners has higher revenue and earnings than FTAI Infrastructure.

Profitability

This table compares FTAI Infrastructure and Global Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTAI Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A Global Partners 1.75% 51.58% 8.26%

Summary

Global Partners beats FTAI Infrastructure on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction. In addition, it operates five freight railroads and one switching facility. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NasdaqGS : FIP) operates independently of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC as of August 1, 2022.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York. The company is also involved in the transportation of petroleum products and renewable fuels through rail from the mid-continent region of the United States and Canada. Its Wholesale segment sells home heating oil, branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, diesel, kerosene, residual oil, and propane to home heating oil retailers and wholesale distributors. It also aggregates crude oil through truck or pipeline in the mid-continent region of the United States and Canada, as well as transports it through rail and ships it through barge to refiners. The company's Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline to gasoline station operators and sub-jobbers; operates gasoline stations and convenience stores; and provides car wash, lottery, and ATM services, as well as leases gasoline stations. Its Commercial segment sells and delivers unbranded gasoline, home heating oil, diesel, kerosene, residual oil, and bunker fuel to customers in the public sector, as well as to commercial and industrial end-users; and sells custom blended fuels. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a portfolio of 1,595 owned, leased, and supplied gasoline stations, which included 295 directly operated convenience stores; and owned, leased, or maintained storage facilities at 26 bulk terminals with a collective storage capacity of 11.9 million barrels. Global GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

