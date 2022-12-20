Reviewing BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) & Viad (NYSE:VVI)

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) and Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BSQUARE and Viad, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A Viad 0 1 2 0 2.67

Viad has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.99%. Given Viad’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viad is more favorable than BSQUARE.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE $40.37 million 0.56 -$2.24 million ($0.17) -6.47 Viad $507.34 million 1.12 -$92.65 million ($0.74) -37.01

This table compares BSQUARE and Viad’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BSQUARE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viad. Viad is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BSQUARE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.1% of BSQUARE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Viad shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of BSQUARE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Viad shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BSQUARE and Viad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE -9.09% -9.02% -7.35% Viad 0.79% 18.08% 1.34%

Risk & Volatility

BSQUARE has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viad has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viad beats BSQUARE on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices. The company also resells Windows IoT, Windows Embedded, and Windows Server IoT software, as well as system utility software for Adobe and McAfee; and provides license compliance services, technical support, and manufacturing support. In addition, it provides operating system configuration and device hardening, fleet transition, 24/7 IoT operations, data engineering, and software utilities and professional services, as well as device management solutions. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, silicon vendors, and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours. The GES is a full-service live events company that offers a range of services for exhibitions, conferences, brand experiences, and venues. In addition, the company offers a collection of travel experiences in recreational attractions, food and beverage, retail, and ground transportation services. It serves event organizers and corporate brand marketers directly, as well as through a distribution channel network that include tour operators, tour wholesalers, destination management companies, and retail travel agencies. Viad Corp was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

