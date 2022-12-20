Financial Contrast: UpHealth (UPH) & Its Competitors

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare UpHealth to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.
Volatility & Risk
UpHealth has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UpHealth’s competitors have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares UpHealth and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|UpHealth
|$123.79 million
|-$340.90 million
|-0.10
|UpHealth Competitors
|$1.36 billion
|-$98.47 million
|35.86
Profitability
This table compares UpHealth and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|UpHealth
|-204.99%
|-18.80%
|-11.75%
|UpHealth Competitors
|-325.87%
|-676.77%
|-37.31%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for UpHealth and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|UpHealth
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|UpHealth Competitors
|7
|131
|278
|0
|2.65
UpHealth currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,483.71%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 151.20%. Given UpHealth’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe UpHealth is more favorable than its competitors.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of UpHealth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
UpHealth competitors beat UpHealth on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
About UpHealth
UpHealth, Inc. operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients. UpHealth, Inc. is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.
