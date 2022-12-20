East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Short Interest Update

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the November 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 877,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $362,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 22.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

EWBC opened at $63.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 44.11%. The business had revenue of $627.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.