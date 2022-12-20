Short Interest in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Drops By 12.7%

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the November 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 533,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $946,154.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,918,981.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $946,154.79. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 281,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,918,981.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,314. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 1.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXON opened at $167.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 115.57 and a beta of 0.75. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $193.85.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.13.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.