Analysts Set Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) PT at $17.83

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on XHR. StockNews.com cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.7 %

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -683.66 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $240.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.15 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -1,999.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

