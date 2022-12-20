National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of National Bank to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Get National Bank alerts:

National Bank Stock Performance

National Bank stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. National Bank has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

National Bank Increases Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. National Bank had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that National Bank will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

Insider Activity at National Bank

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $475,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,168,292.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,412,225 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Bank

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in National Bank by 145.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank during the second quarter worth about $74,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in National Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Bank by 104.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

(Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.