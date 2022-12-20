Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Price Performance
Shares of ZVO stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. Zovio has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07.
About Zovio
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zovio (ZVO)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.