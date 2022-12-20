Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVOGet Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Zovio Price Performance

Shares of ZVO stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. Zovio has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07.

About Zovio

(Get Rating)

Zovio, Inc operates as an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver solutions and learning experiences. It provides student recruitment and enrollment systems, retention strategies, educational tools, and curriculums. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.