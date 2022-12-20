ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PRA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ProAssurance to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ProAssurance from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

ProAssurance Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:PRA opened at $17.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.25. ProAssurance has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $962.18 million, a P/E ratio of 55.72 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

ProAssurance Dividend Announcement

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.26). ProAssurance had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ProAssurance will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Institutional Trading of ProAssurance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

See Also

