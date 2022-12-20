Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,200 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,200 ($75.32) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RB. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,100 ($74.10) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,620 ($68.27) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($82.60) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,500 ($91.11) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 8,200 ($99.61) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($70.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($97.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

