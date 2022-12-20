Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Aethlon Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

Shares of AEMD opened at $0.26 on Monday. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 558,596 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

