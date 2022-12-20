ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26. The company has a market cap of $34.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.79. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $2.59.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 53,279 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.