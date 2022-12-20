Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €186.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €186.00 ($197.87) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($177.66) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($196.81) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €202.00 ($214.89) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($186.17) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($223.40) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at €164.60 ($175.11) on Monday. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of €135.80 ($144.47) and a 52 week high of €180.00 ($191.49). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €167.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is €165.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.22 billion and a PE ratio of 21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

