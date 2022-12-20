Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Stock Down 5.0 %

Allied Healthcare Products stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -2.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 19.82% and a negative return on equity of 70.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

