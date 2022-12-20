Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

NYSE TEN opened at $19.99 on Monday. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.69.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.89). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 73.88%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Tenneco’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenneco will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tenneco by 34.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tenneco by 111.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tenneco by 8.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tenneco in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

