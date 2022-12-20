Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
NYSE TEN opened at $19.99 on Monday. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.69.
Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.89). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 73.88%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Tenneco’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenneco will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.
