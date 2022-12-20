Dalata Hotel Group plc (OTCMKTS:DLTTF) Short Interest Update

Dalata Hotel Group plc (OTCMKTS:DLTTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the November 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of Dalata Hotel Group stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. Dalata Hotel Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dalata Hotel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 11th.

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

