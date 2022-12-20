Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,600 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the November 15th total of 215,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,417,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Adyen Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.88. Adyen has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $26.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADYEY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Adyen from €1,818.00 ($1,934.04) to €1,500.00 ($1,595.74) and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. New Street Research started coverage on Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from €2,300.00 ($2,446.81) to €1,500.00 ($1,595.74) in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Adyen from €2,625.00 ($2,792.55) to €2,540.00 ($2,702.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €1,500.00 ($1,595.74) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,934.29.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

