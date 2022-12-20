Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,367,200 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the November 15th total of 1,524,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 189.9 days.

Diversified Royalty Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BEVFF opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Diversified Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $308.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEVFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. CIBC upgraded Diversified Royalty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

