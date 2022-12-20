Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Short Interest Down 9.2% in November

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,500 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the November 15th total of 202,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 367.0 days.

Adyen Stock Performance

Shares of Adyen stock opened at $1,393.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,430.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,479.33. Adyen has a 1 year low of $1,153.00 and a 1 year high of $2,697.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC downgraded Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

