Analyzing Standard Lithium (SLI) and The Competition

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Standard Lithium to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.5% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Standard Lithium and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Lithium N/A -$30.10 million -16.35 Standard Lithium Competitors $8.20 billion $538.47 million 20.99

Risk & Volatility

Standard Lithium’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium. Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Standard Lithium has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium’s peers have a beta of 0.31, meaning that their average share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Lithium and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Lithium N/A -25.32% -24.66% Standard Lithium Competitors -23.07% 17.38% 5.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Standard Lithium and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Standard Lithium Competitors 112 838 1417 39 2.57

As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 47.79%. Given Standard Lithium’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Standard Lithium has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Standard Lithium peers beat Standard Lithium on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.