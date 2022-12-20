Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $4.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the construction company will earn $4.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.65. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $14.02 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.20 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.05). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 143.41% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Lennox International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.31.

NYSE LII opened at $244.88 on Monday. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $182.85 and a 12 month high of $327.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 607,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lennox International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,973,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Lennox International by 22.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after buying an additional 35,933 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Lennox International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,045,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lennox International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 85,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,561,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

