Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.
FMS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €34.00 ($36.17) to €33.00 ($35.11) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($24.47) to €17.10 ($18.19) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €57.95 ($61.65) to €51.80 ($55.11) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €37.00 ($39.36) to €32.00 ($34.04) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €24.00 ($25.53) to €22.00 ($23.40) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.16.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE FMS opened at $15.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.06. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 30.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 42.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.