Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

FMS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €34.00 ($36.17) to €33.00 ($35.11) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($24.47) to €17.10 ($18.19) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €57.95 ($61.65) to €51.80 ($55.11) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €37.00 ($39.36) to €32.00 ($34.04) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €24.00 ($25.53) to €22.00 ($23.40) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.16.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE FMS opened at $15.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.06. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 30.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 42.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.