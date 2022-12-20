Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.33.

HASI stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $54.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 107.91%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 547,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,028,832.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $202,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,939.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $292,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,028,832.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $523,480. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter worth $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

