National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.42.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 49.76%. The firm had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 4.7 %

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $7.87 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $894,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 123,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,421,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,659 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.