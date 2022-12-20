Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $8.10 Per Share

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Eli Lilly and in a report issued on Wednesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.10 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.61. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and’s current full-year earnings is $7.76 per share.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%.
Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of LLY opened at $357.78 on Monday. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $375.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $356.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $339.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35.
Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.
Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and
In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after buying an additional 3,242,548 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after buying an additional 2,456,760 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after buying an additional 2,063,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,118,000 after buying an additional 1,569,368 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Eli Lilly and
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
