Analysts Offer Predictions for PubMatic, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of PubMatic in a report released on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for PubMatic’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

PubMatic Stock Down 1.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $12.82 on Monday. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PubMatic by 78.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 214.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 56.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 19,153 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 39.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter worth about $1,682,000. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PubMatic

In other PubMatic news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 2,093 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $38,971.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at $182,047.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $38,971.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at $182,047.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $89,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at $137,609.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,789 shares of company stock worth $2,992,770. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PubMatic

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.