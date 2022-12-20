Big Lots, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($5.97) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Big Lots in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($5.97) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.36). The consensus estimate for Big Lots’ current full-year earnings is ($5.67) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Get Big Lots alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BIG. StockNews.com cut Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Big Lots in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $17.38.

Big Lots Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:BIG opened at $14.45 on Monday. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Big Lots by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,891,000 after purchasing an additional 64,279 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Big Lots by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,153,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,093,000 after purchasing an additional 564,260 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Big Lots by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,247,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,691,000 after purchasing an additional 37,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after buying an additional 126,412 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,395,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,294,000 after buying an additional 264,040 shares during the period.

Big Lots Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.94%.

About Big Lots

(Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.